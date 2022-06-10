Log inRegistrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Golden Companies

DiegoGJ

Letzter Login: 10.06.2022

-4,9 %
seit 08.06.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-3,1 %
Max Verlust
1,01
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

5 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
1 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
News

Handelsidee

Gold as a deep value & dividends strategy This portfolio is strategized and focused around the biggest anti-bubble of a century of investing: Gold. Gold has been tested as a "store of wealth" and being used for trade for more than 3'000 years. And today delivers the biggest investing opportunity of a lifetime by offering actual hedge against uncertainty a sound base of what actual money should be worth and common sense. The portfolio is meant to deliver sustained dividend growth and appreciation by "best in class" and "high growth" diversified assets.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFGOLD1000

Erstellungsdatum

08.06.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

