Global LONG SHORT Total Return

Wolfgang Seidl
WSInvestments

Performance

  +0,8 %
    seit 29.05.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  -5,2 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  1,43×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

This portfolio will invest in equities, bonds, commodities, and some limited exposure to BTC/ETH/emerging cryptos.

It will be holding individual stocks, long and short ETFs/ETNs, leveraged instruments, and options.

The overall beta of the portfolio shall not exceed 2 to prevent excessive risk-taking.

Focus on a total return approach i.e. positive performance in both bull and bear markets.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000BTCLS
Erstellungsdatum
29.05.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
105,6

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

WSInvestments
Wolfgang Seidl
Mitglied seit 03.01.2017
Entscheidungsfindung

  Technische Analyse
  Fundamentale Analyse
  Sonstige Analyse

