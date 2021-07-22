Global LONG SHORT Total Return

Handelsidee

This portfolio will invest in equities, bonds, commodities, and some limited exposure to BTC/ETH/emerging cryptos.



It will be holding individual stocks, long and short ETFs/ETNs, leveraged instruments, and options.



The overall beta of the portfolio shall not exceed 2 to prevent excessive risk-taking.



Focus on a total return approach i.e. positive performance in both bull and bear markets.



