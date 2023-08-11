Our trading approach is based on targeted investment in securities from American and European markets, fully harnessing the capabilities offered by data science and artificial intelligence methodologies. The central goal is to maximize investments' value while maintaining tight volatility management. To achieve this objective, we leverage advanced machine learning and data science techniques, enabling us to build predictive models based on historical stock data. These models not only identify trends and patterns likely to influence stock prices in a future time frame but also constitute a fundamental pillar in shaping our strategies. The holding period for securities within our portfolio can flexibly range from short to medium term, with time horizons extending from one to three months and beyond. This flexibility allows us to adapt to changing market conditions and make the most of growth opportunities. The process unfolds in two key phases: in the first phase, we utilize quantitative analysis methods to select securities with the highest growth potential. This phase may involve in-depth analysis of financial data, identifying price patterns, utilizing technical indicators, and employing other advanced analytical methodologies. In the second phase, we further elevate the detail level by applying data science methodologies. These enable us to uncover hidden correlations and complex patterns in financial data, thereby providing crucial support to investment decisions. Principles of machine learning are strategically employed to construct sophisticated predictive models based on historical data, enabling us to more accurately anticipate the potential price dynamics of stocks. Ultimately, our synergistic and integrated approach to investment aims to combine the power of quantitative methodologies, data science, and artificial intelligence to achieve enduring and consistent results in the ever-evolving world of trading.