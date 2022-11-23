Registrieren
NorthCap dynamic strategy

NorthCap

Letzter Login: 23.11.2022

0,0 %
seit 13.11.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-0,1 %
Max Verlust
0,18
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in CHF

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

5 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
10 / 21 Tage der Testphase
1 / 10 Vormerkungen
CHF 100 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
The fundamental idea of the Northvision Capital dynamic strategy is to enable students, who completed a one-year theoretical training program, to apply and test a broad range of holistic valuation techniques and practise investing into global capital markets pursuing a dynamic value-based strategy. Hence, this investment approach serves to advance the education of students, aspiring to become financial analysts. The investment strategy is subjected to a comprehensive asset analysis, based on which the investment grade of an asset, mainly in the equity spectrum, is determined. Hence, strict prior analyses and conclusions drawn from them, govern the management of the portfolio. Criteria determining the suitability of investments include ESG friendliness, healthy financial data, a substantial competitive advantage, comparative analyses, sustainable business model and positive performance indicators. These factors are evaluated by using a range of valuation techniques, including a DCF model, technical analyses, SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, industry comparisons, macroeconomic contextualization and multiples analyses, contributing to the final recommendation, determining the role of the asset in the portfolio. A differentiating characteristic of this portfolio is that it is managed by a student collective with a strong understanding of financial analysis on the micro- and macrolevel, also from an academic background. Students are trained in several investment techniques, with stable value investing as the basis for this portfolio.

Symbol

WF000NVCAP

Erstellungsdatum

13.11.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

