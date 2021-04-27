22nd Century Investing
Letzter Login: 27.04.2021
Performance
-
+0,3 %seit 23.03.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-4,8 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
-Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 26.04.2021 um 17:55US68235B2088Kurs EUR 5,937 0,8 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 26.04.2021 um 17:49US8486371045Kurs EUR 111,300 1,1 %
Handelsidee
22nd Century Investing is focused on investing in value driven future segments and technologies.
In each segment (e.g. hydrogen, sensors, or AI), the most fruitful players are picked and ranked based on their financials over time (P&L, balance sheet, cash flow), their strategy (market, technology, M&A, positioning), and their innovation (Customer growth and net retention, R&D spendings, patent applications, technology leadership, R&D personnel percentage, R&D ROI). The best players are then selected for the portfolio.
Following segments, technologies, and industries will be part of the portfolio:
Fintech, AI, Lab Meat, Chipproducers, Rare Metal Mining, Food & Farming, E-Commerce, Electrification, Hydrogen, Sensors/AI-Vision, E-Gaming, Biotech, Entertainment, Sustainable Tech, Screen & AR & VR, B2B Engineering, Business Software & Servers, 3D Printing, Aeral Engineering, Logistics, Satellite & Space, Quant Computing, Blockchain
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF0022NDCI
|
Erstellungsdatum
|23.03.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 23.03.2021
Entscheidungsfindung
- Fundamentale Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse