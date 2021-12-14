High Conviction Dividends
Performance
-0,2 %seit 14.12.2021
-1 Jahr
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-Max Verlust (bisher)
0,52×Risiko-Faktor
Wertpapierkauf 14.12.2021 um 11:30US0028241000Kurs EUR 119,900 9,6 %
Handelsidee
This portfolio aims to select the companies (US and Europeans) with the highest attitude to distribute dividends. To invest in the High Conviction Dividends would mean to look for an alternative to the classic bond portfolio with regular coupons, in a period in which the fixed asset enviroment suffers for poor perfromances. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WF00GM1957
Erstellungsdatum
|14.12.2021
|Indexstand
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 14.12.2021