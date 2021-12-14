Stockfolio - Runners

Handelsidee

primary selection for buying

current price must be near the 52W high and is not allowed to be lower than 25% from 52W high

current price must be over 50 day moving average

price must have an positive price momentum



secondary selection

fair value targets mixed with analyst targets

altman z-score

piotroski score

market cap



primary sell rules

half position size is sold with a loss of 15%

full position size is sold with a loss of 30%



secondary sell rules

by technical market analysis



