Tech of the future

Eiithne

Performance

  • -1,4 %
    seit 17.02.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,95×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Stock picking with a bright future. Connected with renewable energy or companies with a good history.
Also, a little bit invested in stocks that are connected with cryptocurrency. Long-term investing, not day trading. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00TTFLTI
Erstellungsdatum
17.02.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

Eiithne
Mitglied seit 17.02.2021
