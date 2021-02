US Quality REITs

Handelsidee

US REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) are a perfect way to diversify your portfolio. They have generally a high dividend yield. The share prices can be volatile, however in the long run the development of share prices and the regular dividend income can be very rewarding. The objective of this portfolio is to have a balanced REIT portfolio with high quality companies. mehr anzeigen

