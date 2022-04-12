Alle wikifolios
AI ML Asset Selection

FinPtech

Performance

  • 0,0 %
    seit 24.10.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -19,6 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,95×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

"AI/ML Asset Selection" uses techniques from Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify short-term trades in bullish markets from a preselected universe of S&P 500 stocks. This universe may be extended in the future. During sideways trending market phases the portfolio switches to more stable positions. The overall approach combines expert knowledge and algorithms from ML/AI as well as modern statistics and optimization. These trades are augmented by a couple of basis investments. Investment approach and the design of the portfolio selection process has been designed and is continuously developed by Professor Steland (RWTH Aachen University) taking into leading research on finance, artificial intelligence & machine learning, statistics and capital markets.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF0AIMLSP5
Erstellungsdatum
24.10.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
106,1

FinPtech
Mitglied seit 24.10.2021
