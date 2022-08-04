Multi Assets International

This wikifolio aims at the medium- to long-term purchase of stocks from all over the world with a focus on the American and European market. The focus is on the future-oriented industries. The trading idea focuses mainly on the following industries: - Electromobility - energy storage systems - Raw materials (special focus on lithium) - Precious metals - Tech companies - Aerospace - Travel industry - cryptocurrencies By investing in these forward-looking industries and technologies, the goal of this fund is to generate solid returns over the medium to long term without being exposed to too much risk. By investing in this fund, we thank you for your confidence in our profit strategies and our vision for the future.