Selective Growth Trends 01

SebastianYiu

Performance

  • +23,1 %
    seit 16.12.2020
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -4,2 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,87×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

INVESTMENT PRINCIPLES

* Selective growth investments focussing on mega trends of the 2020s and mid-term profitability prospects, such as (but not limited to):

# Hydrogen Mobility
# Digital Payment
# Remote Working
# At-Home Consumption
# Gaming & eSports
# Healthcare Innovation

* Performance optimization through overweight in US growth stock with selective addition of European and East Asian stock

* Smoothing by selective addition of evergreen value investments with expected outperformance of the market, and application of a soft ca. 50% minimum combined portfolio share of large caps

* Risk diversification by application of a soft ca. 10% threshold per single large cap and ca. 5% per single mid/small cap

* Long only; shorting only to be applied for bear market hedging in exceptional circumstances mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF0SGTREND
Erstellungsdatum
16.12.2020
Indexstand
High Watermark
121,2

