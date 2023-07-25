Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

World High Performer 20x

Donis

Letzter Login: 25.07.2023

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+0,1 %
seit 20.07.2023
-
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-0,7 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details
wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in CHF

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
4 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
CHF 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

CHF 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

The idea of this portfolio is to invest in "High Performer" Stocks (HPF). These HPFs are shares that have achieved an average performance of at least 20 percent over the last five years. The investment strategy does not follow a fixed index and can therefore vary, but the aim is to achieve the highest possible performance with a high degree of stock diversity. The weighting of the stocks does not follow any fixed rules and is mainly based on performance, but with a cap of 5% per company. Companies that would fall into the HPF category due to a sudden rise (or Hype) are excluded. Instead, care is taken to ensure that the shares experience a continuous increase in value. The investment horizon is designed for a long-term investment. The primary focus is on strong performing companies with a high market value and a strong unique selling proposition in order to be able to hope for the best possible performance over the coming years. However, smaller, riskier companies with great potential are not excluded from the evaluation and can be added to the portfolio.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF0WHPF20X

Erstellungsdatum

20.07.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Typ Distressed Value

André Luger

+21,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+8,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+14,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+30,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+20,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+63,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Artificial Intelligence

Thomas Schuster

+15,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+11,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+11,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
Entdecke
  • Aktuelle wikifolios
  • Investmenttrends
  • wikifolio Trader
  • wikifolio Newsletter
Hilfe
wikifolio
+43 (0) 720 303 812 70service@wikifolio.com
AGBImpressumDatenschutzCookie-Erklärung
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG