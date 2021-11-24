MaNi Green Tech. and Health

Handelsidee

This wikifolio consists of various assets and the investment horizon is predominantly medium to long-term. Short-term trading opportunities can also be used depending on the market situation. We focus mainly on the North American, European, and partially on the Asian market, by investing in ETFs and common stocks.

Our wikifolio has investments mainly in the selected sectors: "green technology", "health care", and "renewable energies". No matter which sector or company we strictly follow the aspect of sustainability, by evaluating the ESG-scores. The topic of "green technology" is very broad and includes many branches of industry. That would include also companies that are planning to go green in the near future.



The overall goal for this wikifolio is to generate constant capital growth. Qualitative, fundamental company analysis is used for decision-making which company is suitable for the investment strategy. To find the right entry point to invest in, technical analysis is used.



