Log inRegistrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Taxonomy

JohannesAbel

Letzter Login: 16.05.2022

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
0,0 %
seit 16.05.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-
Max Verlust
0,01
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in CHF

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

15 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
0 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
CHF 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

CHF 100

News

Handelsidee

Taxonomy, Green New Deal, Green Bonds and so on. The policies concerning the climate are on an increasing trend. We want to profit off of these developments, but most investors soley focus on green energy companies like solar energy, we don't think this is the right approach. We should in general look at companies which operate carbon negative or are included in the first drafts of the taxonomy, like nuclear. We know this is a difficult topic for many people and we definitly won't overweight it, but it should be still included. We will mainly focus on transportation, energy, ressources and waste management.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF24681013

Erstellungsdatum

16.05.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Top 50 Community Aktien M

Christoph Scheuch

+10,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Robotics, Automation, Smart Home

Manuel Bauer

+17,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Gutmenschentitel

Andreas Sauer

+20,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+18,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

KaCo Aktien Selection

Raimon Kaufeld

+35,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Investmentideen

Thomas Schreyer

+22,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

GreenDeal

Ernst Liess

+22,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+25,7 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Zinsfuß

Stefan Heizmann

+16,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr