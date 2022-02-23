Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

BSN2022 TECH

Shiseido

Performance

  • +2,7 %
    seit 19.02.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,5 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,67×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios und den wikiolio-Chart zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

I build a portfolio investing in companies with strong growth potential which will outperform the S&P 500 index over the long term on a risk-adjusted basis. The result is an optimized weighted portfolio that holds 3-5 stocks in any given period. My portfolio consists of a selection of securities focused primarily on Tech US stocks. All companies I invest in are carefully chosen and meet strict criteria prior to be purchased (high dividend yield, strong cash flow, low P/E ratio, etc.). The rebalancing is done yearly at the first trading day of each year. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFBSN2022T
Erstellungsdatum
19.02.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
103,4

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

Shiseido
Mitglied seit 28.01.2022
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios