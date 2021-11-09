Alle wikifolios
Emerging Markets for the 2020s

ROIChope

Performance

  • +29,5 %
    seit 16.09.2020
  • +25,0 %
    1 Jahr
  • +25,2 %
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -9,3 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor


Handelsidee

Buy and hold emerging markets stocks for the long term with a value approach, avoiding speculation. As of 2020 they offer terrific undervaluation historically, I will focus on Emerging Asia, Africa and a Little bit of America. Emerging markets can experience big drawdowns often making headlines but their rebounds and growth phases are spectacular. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFEMS2020S
Erstellungsdatum
16.09.2020
Indexstand
High Watermark
129,6

Trader

ROIChope
Mitglied seit 02.03.2016
