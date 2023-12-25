Edged Gold

In a high inflationary cycle the strategy involves a focus on commodities, primarily comprises wikifolio holdings in precious metals such as gold and silver, along with diversified exposure to commodities. The investment horizon is mid-term, indicating a strategic approach rather than short-term speculation. Key decision-making relies on insights derived from the Commitments of Traders (COT) report positions. This approach allows the strategy to align its investments with prevailing market sentiment and positions, enhancing its ability to navigate the challenges and opportunities associated with high inflation.