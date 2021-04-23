Alle wikifolios
Innovation from Asia

Robin Simons
InvestorStudent

Performance

  • +0,1 %
    seit 23.04.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,86×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The idea of the Wikifolio is to invest into businesses in Asia, that are trying out innovative approaches according to my research. In my opinion, this should not restrict the portfolio to a specific industry, but rather it should be open to diversify across multiple industries, by picking out the firms that, in my opinion, have the best potential to leverage their network effects and technology.
The investment shall also be about a long time horizon, because in my opinion this decade we have a lot of potential to see good growth in this part of the world.
The research shall also be done mostly on a fundamental basis, incorporating many qualitative elements.
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFINNOASIA
Erstellungsdatum
23.04.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

