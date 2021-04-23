Innovation from Asia
Performance
-
+0,1 %seit 23.04.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,86×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 23.04.2021 um 10:41US81141R1005Kurs EUR 209,500 6,3 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
The idea of the Wikifolio is to invest into businesses in Asia, that are trying out innovative approaches according to my research. In my opinion, this should not restrict the portfolio to a specific industry, but rather it should be open to diversify across multiple industries, by picking out the firms that, in my opinion, have the best potential to leverage their network effects and technology.
The investment shall also be about a long time horizon, because in my opinion this decade we have a lot of potential to see good growth in this part of the world.
The research shall also be done mostly on a fundamental basis, incorporating many qualitative elements.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFINNOASIA
|
Erstellungsdatum
|23.04.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Robin Simons
Mitglied seit 29.03.2021