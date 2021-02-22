Matrix-Momentum

Handelsidee

In this Wikifolio, I implement a momentum strategy based on a combination of various momentum concepts such as cross-sectional momentum and time-series momentum. The used momentum metrics combine thereby price and volume movements. The strategy is based on a quantitative, semi-automated system that provides me with buy- and sell-signals.



This Wikifolio is not limited to a particular geographical region or industry sector.

mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.