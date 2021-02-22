Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Matrix-Momentum

DomiB

Performance

  • +0,4 %
    seit 04.02.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,3 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,51×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

In this Wikifolio, I implement a momentum strategy based on a combination of various momentum concepts such as cross-sectional momentum and time-series momentum. The used momentum metrics combine thereby price and volume movements. The strategy is based on a quantitative, semi-automated system that provides me with buy- and sell-signals.

This Wikifolio is not limited to a particular geographical region or industry sector.
mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFMATMOM21
Erstellungsdatum
04.02.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

DomiB
Mitglied seit 18.08.2020
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios