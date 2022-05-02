PhiOne Machine Learning Classic

Trading idea [Handelsidee] (please contact for german translation [Für Übersetzung ins Deutsche, bitte kontaktieren.]) Contents of the portfolio: This portfolio is a machine learning and big data driven portfolio that consists 100% of stocks from various markets globally. These may include stocks listed in the US, Germany, Australia, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Brazil, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico, Israel, Netherlands, South Korea, Austria, Taiwan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Luxembourg, Italy, or Spain. All stocks traded must fullfill at least 500 million USD market capitalization to be included as well as non-zero revenues. This portfolio only trades stocks. Equity contains risk, but in a diverified portfolio of stocks, this risk is more than manageable. For reasons of managing single positions default risk, no options, levered stocks or dervatives are traded in this portfolio. In essence, this portfolio is 98% managed by a system of automized software I have entirely built myself based on the research that I conduct as part of my PhD and my hobby of data science. 2%, that includes the trading process and verification of stock picks, is done by me. One third of the portfolio is adjusted every month. That means, stocks with the worst machine learning score are liquidated, and for them a new third of stocks is picked by the algorithm and verified by me. The stock picks are done by an automized software learning on millions of datapoints with variables in the three digits based on both fundamental data, stock market data, data on firms activities, news articles, and others of the companies. Momentarily, the product is priced with a 10% performance fee. The target annual return is 20% over NASDAQ-Composite. This would translate to about 32% annual return.