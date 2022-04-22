Pegasus Value Fund
Handelsidee
“Our mission is to achieve maximal returns by pursuing an active investment management approach based on traditional as well as modern value investing concepts. We conduct thorough research on companies that trade at a generous discount to current and future enterprise value with the intent of becoming long-term shareholders of the respective business. Our analysis covers not only the quantitative financial situation of the company, but also the qualitative characteristics like management competency and moat strength. “
Stammdaten
WFPVF20221
26.03.2022
-
100,6
Entscheidungsfindung
Anlageuniversum
