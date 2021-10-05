Rooocket3000

Handelsidee

Idee: pick stocks with high potential to grow until 500%

Fokus: US Stocks

Target: Bet the NASDAQ and S&P



The Wikifolio should hold incl. in average 25 stock and hold stocks one until 10 years.

I will never know which stock will win and which one will lose.

but with some big win stocks we will more as recover the wikifolio.



to big stock will we I use technical analysis and all kind of fundamental amylases.



If you have any question please contact me via email: ande.hofmann@web.de



mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.