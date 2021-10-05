Rooocket3000
Letzter Login: 05.10.2021
Performance
-0,1 %seit 02.10.2021
-1 Jahr
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-0,1 %Max Verlust (bisher)
0,25×Risiko-Faktor
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
Wertpapierkauf 04.10.2021 um 20:36US9021041085Kurs USD 56,312 1,0 %
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
Idee: pick stocks with high potential to grow until 500%
Fokus: US Stocks
Target: Bet the NASDAQ and S&P
The Wikifolio should hold incl. in average 25 stock and hold stocks one until 10 years.
I will never know which stock will win and which one will lose.
but with some big win stocks we will more as recover the wikifolio.
to big stock will we I use technical analysis and all kind of fundamental amylases.
If you have any question please contact me via email: ande.hofmann@web.de
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WFROOOCKET
Erstellungsdatum
|02.10.2021
|Indexstand
High Watermark
|100,1
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Andreas Hofmann
Mitglied seit 17.01.2015