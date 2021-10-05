Alle wikifolios
Rooocket3000

AndreasTFT
Andreas Hofmann
AndreasTFT

Performance

  • -0,1 %
    seit 02.10.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,1 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,25×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Idee: pick stocks with high potential to grow until 500%
Fokus: US Stocks
Target: Bet the NASDAQ and S&P

The Wikifolio should hold incl. in average 25 stock and hold stocks one until 10 years.
I will never know which stock will win and which one will lose.
but with some big win stocks we will more as recover the wikifolio.

to big stock will we I use technical analysis and all kind of fundamental amylases.

If you have any question please contact me via email: ande.hofmann@web.de

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFROOOCKET
Erstellungsdatum
02.10.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,1

Anlageuniversum

Trader

AndreasTFT
Andreas Hofmann
Mitglied seit 17.01.2015
