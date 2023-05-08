Zum Inhalt springen
The Simple Way to Retirement

Christian Soschner

 | Celovec

Letzter Login: 08.05.2023

News

Handelsidee

Do you want to save money for retirement? I do stock market research for over 3 decades now. Here are a handful of assets that have delivered consistent returns in the last 10 years. The only precondition: Monthly savings and letting the capital sit for a minimum of 10 years. In this wikifolio I showcase assets that qualify for people who want to build wealth, without having to do constant research. Not much trading will happen. When I identify new assets, I will add them. More details to follow.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Symbol

WFSIMPLWAY

Erstellungsdatum

19.04.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

