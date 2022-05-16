PM - Family Fund
Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?
Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.
PortfolioDetails
Verkauf
Kauf
Zertifikategebühr p.a.
Performancegebühr
Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:
CHF 100
News
Handelsidee
We can do that tomorrow at anytime anytime soon is convenient to you and I can make you want me too and your time and I don't know how long you are and what we do to help others to help them achieve the most important level in life life
Stammdaten
WFTHEDGEOP
10.05.2022
-
100,0
Entscheidungsfindung
Anlageuniversum
Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?
Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.
Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.