Competitive advantage US
Letzter Login: 10.11.2021
Performance
-
+0,3 %seit 09.11.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-0,5 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,53×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 09.11.2021 um 19:45US98956P1021Kurs USD 135,285 1,4 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 09.11.2021 um 19:44US2910111044Kurs USD 97,011 4,9 %
Handelsidee
Competitive advantage US provides exposure to companies with wide moat that are trading at the lowest current market price/fair value ratios. Moat and fair value estimates are determined through independent research. The index contains 20 stocks that receive equal weights. The number of holdings may fluctuate based on market conditions and the reconstitution process. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFWIDEUSMO
|
Erstellungsdatum
|09.11.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 04.11.2021