LTS and Cashflow Yield

CaptainPug

Performance

  • +13,5 %
    seit 06.01.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko

  • -7,7 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 1,11×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The strategy focuses on stocks with a strong book supported by strong cash flow yield.
Generally the stocks are changed once a month to recalculate the latest highest cash flow yields dependent on quarter earnings or changes in the underlying data.
Screener is taken in cooperation with Traderfox and data from Morningstar database. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFXXLTSCFY
Erstellungsdatum
06.01.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
114,8

Trader

CaptainPug
Mitglied seit 10.08.2014
