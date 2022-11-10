Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Cyclical Investments

SaEquity

Letzter Login: 10.11.2022

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+0,3 %
seit 01.11.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-1,3 %
Max Verlust
-
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
9 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

Welcome to my page! My name is George and I am passionate about analyzing stocks. My seven years of experience in investment banking and the CFA II exam allow me to provide a fresh perspective to subscribers. My research is focused on opportunities in the EV space and I love using those findings to challenge extremely optimistic business assumptions and forecasts frequently presented by the management. Feel free to enjoy my articles and I hope you'll profit from one of the most significant disruptions in the current economy – the EV transition.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF000CI222

Erstellungsdatum

01.11.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,1

Anlageuniversum

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Die Dividendenstrategie

Dieter Jaworski

+11,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Marktsentiment

Florian Bub

+9,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Performance Stockpicking-Depot

Thomas Zeltner

+11,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Joachim Köngeter

+8,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Special Situations

Christian Scheid

+11,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

SmallCap Dividende Plus

Michel Tesmar

+11,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+31,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

The Greenvestor World

Tobias Mädel

+29,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr