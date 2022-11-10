Cyclical Investments
Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?
Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.
PortfolioDetails
Verkauf
Kauf
Zertifikategebühr p.a.
Performancegebühr
Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:
EUR 100
Merkmale
News
Handelsidee
Welcome to my page! My name is George and I am passionate about analyzing stocks. My seven years of experience in investment banking and the CFA II exam allow me to provide a fresh perspective to subscribers. My research is focused on opportunities in the EV space and I love using those findings to challenge extremely optimistic business assumptions and forecasts frequently presented by the management. Feel free to enjoy my articles and I hope you'll profit from one of the most significant disruptions in the current economy – the EV transition.
Stammdaten
WF000CI222
01.11.2022
-
100,1
Anlageuniversum
Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?
Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.
Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.