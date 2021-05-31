Industr Metals and Agricultural
Performance
-
-0,6 %seit 31.05.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-0,8 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,32×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 31.05.2021 um 20:43DE000A0KRKB8Kurs USD 5,771 9,9 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 31.05.2021 um 20:40DE000A0KRKG7Kurs USD 15,779 39,5 %
Handelsidee
Creating an Index that includes
* Industrial Metals (Copper 37% Aluminium 28%, Zink 20%, Nickel 15%)
* Agricultural (Wheat, Soya, Corn, ...)
Following that index lets the investor anticipate on price changes of basic commodities that are needed in huge amounts for any kind of society. Precious metals are not included because it is assumed that investors are supplied with physical (replica) gold, silver, etc. Energy is not included as it is assumed that in a modern world, energy will be generated green without fossils. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF000IMAA1
|
Erstellungsdatum
|31.05.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Fundamentale Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse