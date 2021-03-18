Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Long term value and growth

DrJones

Performance

  • +45,8 %
    seit 11.12.2020
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -8,2 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,90×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

Holding value and growth stocks typically for the longer term.
Looking for misunderstood companies, this means there needs to be something in the financials or the business itself that makes the business mispriced.

mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000LTVAG
Erstellungsdatum
11.12.2020
Indexstand
High Watermark
145,1

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

DrJones
Mitglied seit 11.12.2020
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios