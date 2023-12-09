Zum Inhalt springen
Latin America Diversified

alejandroclose

Letzter Login: 09.12.2023

blank

-0,8 %
seit 07.12.2023
-
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-1,1 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details

News

Handelsidee

"Latin America Diversified" utilizes the manager's in-depth regional knowledge to selectively invest in sectors and companies within Latin America that demonstrate potential for steady growth. This portfolio is structured to be responsive yet stable, aligning with the evolving economic conditions of the region. Emphasizing a balanced and diversified investment approach, the aim is to mitigate risks while seeking consistent returns. The portfolio strategically allocates investments across various industries and countries in Latin America.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF00LATINO

Erstellungsdatum

07.12.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

blank

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

