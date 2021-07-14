Handelsidee

I would like to try something on wikifolio that I have been wanting to do for quite a while: Meta-Social-Investing.



This means, I will carefully select wikifolio-traders based on criteria like profile, strategy, communication, previous results and more. Then I aggregate their investments into a Meta-Portfolio which aggregates their different portfolio and investment ideas - combining their strongest picks and eliminating some of the smaller more controversial ones.



I will then invest into their strongest positions with the same share they did and repeat this process on a regular basis to update my Meta-Portfolio. mehr anzeigen

