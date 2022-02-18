Alle wikifolios
FutureCleverInvestments

WillTradGer

Performance

  • -1,7 %
    seit 16.02.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,2 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Zukünftiges investieren leicht gemacht.

Gold, Silber, Kupfer, Palladium
Wasser
S&P500
Global clean energy
S&P500 information tech
Electric driving tech
AI&Big data
Msci world communication
Automation & Robotics
Healthcare innovation
Biotechnology
Berkshire Hathaway
Innovative industrial properties

Und weitere starke Value-Werte!
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF0FUTRINV
Erstellungsdatum
16.02.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

WillTradGer
Mitglied seit 16.02.2022
