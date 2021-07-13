Handelsidee

The wikifolio "Golden butterfly on steroids" is based on the idea to achieve long-term and constant high returns and to maximize the risk-adjusted return. For this purpose, the standard composition of the Golden Butterfly portfolio is supplemented by assets with higher expected returns. This is done through detailed screening of macroeconomic conditions and at the discretion of the creator. Depending on the market cycle, it is thus conceivable to add high yield bonds, cryptocurrencies via certificates and other instruments (especially Bitcoin as digital gold), smart beta ETFs and sector bets, etc., using the composition of the Golden Butterfly portfolio as a basic framework.



The target composition of the portfolio is as follows:

40% equities

40% high yield bonds

10% Gold

10% Bitcoin

