Passives Wachstum Value Focus

Handelsidee

Thia portfolio should invest in growth and quality stocks.

The ideas of focus investing, buy and hold, value investing and growth investing should apply here.



For risk reducing the investments should be globaly diversified.

Most important conditions to buy a stock should be the P/E ratio, low debt, past growth, quality, and book value.

The investments should be long lasting. mehr anzeigen

