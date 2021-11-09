Emerging Markets for the 2020s
Letzter Login: 09.11.2021
Performance
-
+29,4 %seit 16.09.2020
-
+24,9 %1 Jahr
-
+25,2 %Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-9,3 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
-Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 08.11.2021 um 11:32US87936R2058Kurs EUR 7,900 0,1 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 08.11.2021 um 11:24BMG0957L1090Kurs EUR 0,306 2,4 %
Handelsidee
Buy and hold emerging markets stocks for the long term with a value approach, avoiding speculation. As of 2020 they offer terrific undervaluation historically, I will focus on Emerging Asia, Africa and a Little bit of America. Emerging markets can experience big drawdowns often making headlines but their rebounds and growth phases are spectacular. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFEMS2020S
|
Erstellungsdatum
|16.09.2020
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|129,6
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 02.03.2016