Investments into the future
Performance
-
-3,4 %seit 29.12.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-8,1 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,54×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 10.02.2022 um 15:30US46571Y1073Kurs EUR 21,800 2,3 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 10.02.2022 um 15:30US26927E1047Kurs EUR 22,000 6,5 %
Handelsidee
Based on my strong belief that technology should serve first and foremost humanity this wikifolio targets investment for innovation-led growth and societal progression. Initial focus will be set on following areas:
- Digital Payments (including leveraging DLT employment for digital assets)
- Energy (Incl. Renewables, distributed energy generation and green hydrogen)
- Technology & Innovation (Key and deep technologies, currently being AI, VR, autonomous systems, data analytics)
- Strong Consumer Brands (with high sustainability and climate protection acumen)
- Health (based on selected treatment and research areas along mental health and longevity and incl. digital solutions) - Biotech
- Consumer Goods
- Utilities & Infrastructure
This wikifolio will have a mid- to long term orientation related to investments in disruptive technologies. Performance will be partly achieved with „buying the dips“ in volatile and cyclical investment opportunities. Solid income is planned by a few utilities and infra companies with consistent dividend yields. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFFUTINV01
|
Erstellungsdatum
|29.12.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,4
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 06.01.2019