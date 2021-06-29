FRGreenPower

Handelsidee

This Wikifolio aims to benefit from opportunities in the world moving away from hydrocarbon based energy. Investments could include stocks of companies producing or developing projects to produce renewable energy, as well as those producing wind turbines, electric vehicles, batteries or hydrogen, or supplying parts for these businesses. This might include an investment in a traditional car producer on the basis of their strategy to win in a "green energy world". ETFs investing in materials required for the advancement of renewable energies are also part of the investment universe.

The investment approach is focused on the selection of individual companies that seem to have the best relationship of risk and potential return. Analysis may include the perception of management quality, balance sheet strength, and actual as well as forecasted earnings and cash flow figures.

Whilst the expectation is to trade regularly (ie potentially numerous times in any given quarter), the investment focus is long term. mehr anzeigen

