Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Finqube Thematic ETF Select

Finqube

Letzter Login: 05.01.2024

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
-0,8 %
seit 04.01.2024
-
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-0,1 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

This Wikifolio employs a rule-based investment strategy that aims to invest in the Top5 high-momentum ETFs out of 50 thematic sectors. Central to this approach is a meticulously crafted TSI (Trend Strength Indicator) scoring model. The Top5 ETFs, based on the highest TSI scores, that make it into the Wikifolio must be from different thematic sectors, ensuring a diversified approach and avoiding concentration in the same thematic niche. Investable Universe: The universe encompasses global investable thematic ETFs in the following niches: Agriculture, Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Battery, Big Data, Biotech, Blockchain, Circular Economy, Cloud, Crypto, Cybersecurity, Data Center, Defense, Digital Health, Digital Infrastructure, Digital Learning, Digital Payments, Digitalization, Dividend, eCommerce, eMobility, Fintech, Future of Food, Gaming/eSports, Gold, Healthcare, Hydrogen, Innovative Technologies, Internet of Things, IPO, Logistic, Luxury, Metaverse, Mining, Moat, Photonics, Private Equity, Rare Earth, Renewable Energy, Robotics, Semiconductor, Smart City, Smart Home, Solar, Space, Technology, Travel, Uranium, Water, Wind. TSI Scoring System: The TSI (Trend Strength Indicator) System, rooted in relative strength principles, acts as a filter to identify ETFs displaying strong trend strength. Within this predefined ETF universe, each ETF receives a percentage score (0% to 100%) based on its performance, with higher scores indicating stronger trends. Subsequently, TSI Scores are ranked in ascending order, positioning ETFs from best to worst. Rebalancing and Buffer Rule: On the first trading day of each month, a review determines if changes in TSI rankings warrant a Wikifolio rebalancing. If an ETF drops out of the Top8, it is replaced with the next highest-ranked ETF from a different thematic sector that's not already in the Wikifolio. The newly added ETF takes over the appropriate weight from those that have been removed.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFINQUBE03

Erstellungsdatum

04.01.2024

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+9,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+8,7 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Wertefinder Technologie 5G

Uwe Eilers

+12,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

1st Active Adviser

Beatric Metzger

+9,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

High-Tech Stock Picking

Stefan Waldhauser

+12,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+13,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+22,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Katjuscha Research Aktientrading

Maik Geschke

+13,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+9,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
Entdecke
  • Aktuelle wikifolios
  • Investmenttrends
  • wikifolio Trader
  • wikifolio Newsletter
Hilfe
wikifolio
+43 (0) 720 303 812 70service@wikifolio.com
AGBImpressumDatenschutzCookie-Erklärung
2024 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG