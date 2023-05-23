Zum Inhalt springen
Market Leaders Stocks

Davide Pecorari

 | DavidePecorari

Letzter Login: 23.05.2023

+8,2 %
seit 09.03.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-3,6 %
Max Verlust
0,94
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
74 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

Selection of stocks beloging to companies that have a leadership position in their industries. These companies have usually a large capitalization, are characterized by above-average market growth and have significant barriers to competition that make difficult to their rivals to attack their market dominance. The selection is made on the basis of fundamental, quality and technical indicators in order to position on the most promising companies. Typical holding time is from few weeks to few months.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFMRKTLDRS

Erstellungsdatum

09.03.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

108,7

Anlageuniversum

