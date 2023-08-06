Zum Inhalt springen
Stable Compounding

ValueInvestor08

Letzter Login: 06.08.2023

+0,1 %
seit 19.01.2023
+1,6 %
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-2,3 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details
wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

15 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
202 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

News

Handelsidee

The Idea of this wikifolio is to buy 10-20 companies with high current or expected cash flows below their intrinsic value. The intrinsic value is calculated using a DFC-Model and a Margin of Safety. When selecting which companies to invest in, possible risks will play the main role. Only ones with a stable business model, high profitability and no apparent risks will be considered. When a company sells significantly above their intrinsic value and there are good alternative investments, the stock will be sold.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFSTBLCOMP

Erstellungsdatum

19.01.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,1

Anlageuniversum

blank

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

