Stable Compounding
Handelsidee
The Idea of this wikifolio is to buy 10-20 companies with high current or expected cash flows below their intrinsic value. The intrinsic value is calculated using a DFC-Model and a Margin of Safety. When selecting which companies to invest in, possible risks will play the main role. Only ones with a stable business model, high profitability and no apparent risks will be considered. When a company sells significantly above their intrinsic value and there are good alternative investments, the stock will be sold.
19.01.2023
