Long Run Stock Picking

LGx

Performance

  • +34,4 %
    seit 05.05.2020
  • +10,9 %
    1 Jahr
  • +16,9 %
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -16,2 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,57×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Focus on stocks - finance, energy, aeronautics and defense, technology and emerging markets. Stock picking is based on sustainable development and growing demand for high demand products combined with the statistics approach.

Key aspects are:
Level of debt - level of debt under 50% + exceptions
Uniqueness - unique feature or aspect which is complicated to copy or overtake
Government connections - the government is shareholder or government is not an insignificant part of sales
Industry - future trend + sustainability
Past performance - performance in the last 3 years
Product - cyclical non - cyclical shares
Dividends
Product market capacity - growing sales
Breakthrough - the probability of breakthrough in a certain industry

Two horizons are used for calculations - 3 months and 3 years. The current price is taken and compared to my 3M valuation and to my 3y valuation. Due to these calculations holding time is from weeks to months.

2-10% of the portfolio is held in cash waiting for opportunity depending on market conditions.
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFVALSUSPR
Erstellungsdatum
05.05.2020
Indexstand
High Watermark
133,7

Trader

LGx
Mitglied seit 05.04.2018
