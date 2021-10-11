World-Value

Handelsidee

The main idea behind this Portfolio is to select stocks that seem to be undervalued based on their fair value.

To minimize the downside risk only companies with strong balance sheets will be evaluated.

Furthermore, the goal of this portfolio is to beat the performance of the MSCI World Index. While this index lists the largest companies in the world my strategy is not restricted to large-cap stocks. In my opinion, small-cap stocks can provide great opportunities for value investors.

Maybe it's also important to give you a better understanding of my value investing approach. For me the value of a company is based on its future cash flows. For me, it doesn't matter if that is the Cashfolws of a so-called growth stock or a well-established company. mehr anzeigen

