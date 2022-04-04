ESB_Investment_Club_Reutlingen
Letzter Login: 04.04.2022
Performance
-
0,0 %seit 31.03.2022
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
0,0 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,02×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 31.03.2022 um 22:07IE00B6YX5C33Kurs EUR 410,610 4,1 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
ESB Capital is the student fund of the ESB Investment Club and will participate in the BVH Portfolio Challenge on behalf of the entire club. ESB Capital is structured into two funds, Pegasus Value and Millennium ESG, which will cooperate in designing and implementing the portfolio for this challenge. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF000ESBIC
|
Erstellungsdatum
|31.03.2022
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 31.03.2022