MonthlyDividendReits
Letzter Login: 16.11.2021
Performance
-
+15,3 %seit 08.03.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-4,6 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,65×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 05.05.2021 um 19:30US7561091049Kurs EUR 56,200 3,1 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
Your idea is to get a monthly moneystream back from your investment? Such a dividend strategy is mostly based on Reits (Real Investment Trusts). Hence the payout ratio is high and the payments of the tentants also are paid monthly, hence it is also quite forseable. But there are some other stocks as well of companies that are equaly good in predicting their income .
We will probably update this regularly, as stocks might be added which pay out or cease to pay monthly dividends. If you know of additional stable monthly payers, please let me know. mehr anzeigen
We will probably update this regularly, as stocks might be added which pay out or cease to pay monthly dividends. If you know of additional stable monthly payers, please let me know. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF000MODIV
|
Erstellungsdatum
|08.03.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|114,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 08.03.2021
Entscheidungsfindung
- Fundamentale Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse