Save The Ocean

Even though there is a lot of evidence that climate change is caused by mankind, it is still denied by some people. The reason why some of us are still arguing about this topic might be that the effects are not noticeable enough (yet).



The situation is different when it comes to environmental pollution. Here we are not dealing with a rather abstract problem. Instead, it is directly visible for each of us. This is why, in contrast to climate change, there is almost no one denying the fact that pollution is a real threat to our environment and already causing severe damage.



One of the biggest and most visible problems in this context is the pollution of our oceans. If we continue contaminating as we do today, there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans by 2050. Even if this is a too negative prognosis we can be sure that it will happen sooner or later. The problem is too obvious, and the effects are too clear.



The OCEAN Wikifolio therefore concentrates on companies that offer solutions to one of the most visible problems caused by mankind. The portfolio will include small companies with promising approaches that might grow very fast in the future, but at the same time involve great risks. Short-term setbacks and downturns in the market are accepted and not dealt with by setting stop-losses. As long as the business model remains convincing, these phases are used for further investments.



All companies included in the OCEAN Wikifolio are checked for compliance with ESG criteria (Environment, Social, Governance). A proven violation of any criteria after inclusion leads to the direct sale of the entire position. The aim is to identify the game changing companies in a market that will have to grow as fast as possible and will hopefully be even more successful in the next decisive years for our planet.

