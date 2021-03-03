Schmitt und Kroeger Investments

Handelsidee

Only long-term value-based investments that have undergone thorough analysis by Cornelius Schmitt and Ole Kroeger.



Investment selection always follows a 3-step process:

1. Through an extensive database, the intrinsic values of investment opportunities are calculated based on historical financial data (Cashflow, Balance Sheet, Income Statement, and more).

2. The resulting top 100 investment opportunities are ranked weekly and being qualitatively analyzed.

3. When both quantitative and qualitative meet our tight requirements, we buy them for getting bigger Earlobes.

