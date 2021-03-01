Raising Stars Investors

Handelsidee

Investment in Trendy stocks balanced with asset allocation techniques.

A deep analisys of the more interesting markets is conducted in order to find the most intresting stocks from a Value and a Momentum standpoint.

Then asset allocation techniques are used to mantain a controlled portfolio risk.

The portfolio is generally invested in international stocks with a part of the portfolio managed with ETF. mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.