Raising Stars Investors
Letzter Login: 01.03.2021
Performance
+3,7 %seit 21.10.2020
-1 Jahr
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-10,2 %Max Verlust (bisher)
0,44×Risiko-Faktor
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
Wertpapierkauf 19.02.2021 um 16:41FR0010757781Kurs EUR 10,556 0,5 %
Wertpapierverkauf 19.02.2021 um 16:40US91829F1049Kurs EUR 19,400 1,1 %
Handelsidee
Investment in Trendy stocks balanced with asset allocation techniques.
A deep analisys of the more interesting markets is conducted in order to find the most intresting stocks from a Value and a Momentum standpoint.
Then asset allocation techniques are used to mantain a controlled portfolio risk.
The portfolio is generally invested in international stocks with a part of the portfolio managed with ETF. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WF33659371
Erstellungsdatum
|21.10.2020
|Indexstand
High Watermark
|110,6
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Davide Pecorari
Mitglied seit 23.11.2016