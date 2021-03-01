Alle wikifolios
Raising Stars Investors

Davide Pecorari
DavidePecorari

Performance

  +3,7 %
    seit 21.10.2020
  -
    1 Jahr
  -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  -10,2 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  0,44×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Investment in Trendy stocks balanced with asset allocation techniques.
A deep analisys of the more interesting markets is conducted in order to find the most intresting stocks from a Value and a Momentum standpoint.
Then asset allocation techniques are used to mantain a controlled portfolio risk.
The portfolio is generally invested in international stocks with a part of the portfolio managed with ETF.
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF33659371
Erstellungsdatum
21.10.2020
Indexstand
High Watermark
110,6

DavidePecorari
Davide Pecorari
Mitglied seit 23.11.2016
