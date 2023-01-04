Growth Trends Investing

This is a Thematic Growth Trends Portfolio. Among those relevant trends are Digital Healthcare, E-Commerce, Digital Advertising, Genetic Computing, FinTech, Data Analytics & Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Realities, Intelligent Manufacturing, Intelligent Energy Systems, Consumer Discretionary Disrupters, Space. The objective is to invest in stocks of companies that benefit from and leverage those macro trends. This is about long-term ownership of real companies. Major selection criteria for portfolio companies are a verly large adressable market, proven business models, high revenue growth, constant reinvesting into the business and a great management. This is predominantly a long-term investing and not a short-term trading portfolio. The objective is to provide significant above average growth and price appreciation over a minimum of 3-5 years. Short-term profits are sacrified to better capitalize on longer-term exponential growth The investing style is derived from Peter Lynch's growth investing style. Therefore investing decisions are based on projected future free cashflows and buying into them at a reasonable price.