Growth Trends Investing

Reimar Kornmeier

 | kornmeier

Letzter Login: 04.01.2023

+1,6 %
seit 01.01.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-1,7 %
Max Verlust
1,02
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in CHF

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
2 / 21 Tage der Testphase
1 / 10 Vormerkungen
CHF 400 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

CHF 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

This is a Thematic Growth Trends Portfolio. Among those relevant trends are Digital Healthcare, E-Commerce, Digital Advertising, Genetic Computing, FinTech, Data Analytics & Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Realities, Intelligent Manufacturing, Intelligent Energy Systems, Consumer Discretionary Disrupters, Space. The objective is to invest in stocks of companies that benefit from and leverage those macro trends. This is about long-term ownership of real companies. Major selection criteria for portfolio companies are a verly large adressable market, proven business models, high revenue growth, constant reinvesting into the business and a great management. This is predominantly a long-term investing and not a short-term trading portfolio. The objective is to provide significant above average growth and price appreciation over a minimum of 3-5 years. Short-term profits are sacrified to better capitalize on longer-term exponential growth The investing style is derived from Peter Lynch's growth investing style. Therefore investing decisions are based on projected future free cashflows and buying into them at a reasonable price.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF66379976

Erstellungsdatum

01.01.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,2

Anlageuniversum

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

