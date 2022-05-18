China Bluechip Value Opportunity

The portfolio is investing in Chinese blue chip stocks with good performance in the past, which are currently trading below their historical valuations. The stocks are mostly listed in HK and belong to the Tech sector with smaller parts from Financial and Real Estate segments. The Chinese stock market has recently been under substantial pressure from regulatory activities of the Chinese government, but also negatively influenced by economic issues in real estate and financial markets. The portfolio is trying to take advantage of the hereby resulting low valuations in the belief that the underlying growth factors are still applying and valid. While the portfolio is thus trying to benefit from a temporary situation of lower valuations, the blue chip character of the shares make it suitable for long term investment